There’s been a delay to a plan to roll out taxes on vapes.

The new tax from last year’s budget would lace an extra 50 cent per milliliter of e-liquid used in the devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was originally promised the new measures would be implemented by the middle of 2025.

Addiction specialist Dr. Garrett McGovern, says smoking is a bigger enemy though: I’ve treated people impacted by vaping and cigarettes and with vaping once given up I see more improvements in the lungs that those who’ve smoked cigarettes.”