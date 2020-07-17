Delayed Leaving Certificate results causing added anxiety for local students

A local Leaving Cert student is expressing devastation over the delayed release of results.

Grades will not be made available until September 7th, three weeks later than usual.

They will be followed by CAO course offers four days later.

Education Minister Norma Foley says the additional time is needed to ensure the calculated grades system is operated rigorously.

But Muireann Beattie of St Leo’s in Carlow says the delay is causing added anxiety:

“I was devastated because for the last couple of months I’ve been counting down until I get my results. At the beginning of this week I thought I only had a month left until I got them, and now to be told no, you have the guts of two months still to get them, is really upsetting and disappointing. There’s always anxiety for all Leaving Cert students around results. For us, even though we’ve been through so much upheaval already, for that to be pushed back three weeks, I just think is really unfair.”