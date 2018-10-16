Delayed troops arrive home to a warm welcome in Dublin Airport
Troops arriving back in Dublin Airport this morning (image from video posted to Ogalaigh na hEireann on Twitter)

They were there a little longer than expected but the troops have finally arrived home from Syria this morning.

119 members of the 57th infantry group – most of them from Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny – were greeted at Dublin Airport earlier by family, friends and well wishers.

The Defence Minister said that clearance issues were to blame for the delay.

Sergeant Diarmuid O’Dwyer told KCLR news this morning that the extra 2 weeks wasn’t ideal but they are happy to be home now.

