Carlow Fire Service’s new Wildland Firefighting All-Terrain Vehicle has been successfully deployed yesterday.

Bagenalstown Fire Brigade used the ATV to tackle a wildfire in a remote part of the county, carrying 250 litres of water more than a kilometre from the nearest access point.

Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the blaze using the specialist vehicle and equipment.

The vehicle has also been used on the Slievenamon Mountain helping to fight hot-spots in remote and difficult to access parts of the gorse fire.

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