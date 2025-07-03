Efforts to continue the clean-up of the King’s River in Callan are facing delays, despite funding being in place since last year.

Callan-Thomastown Municipal District Chair, Cllr Joe Lyons, raised the issue at the district’s monthly meeting, highlighting that although €250,000 was allocated in 2024 for the project, the contractor has yet to begin work.

Previous works on the river, including the removal of silt and overgrowth near the bridge, were successfully completed last year. However, additional sections of the river remain in need of attention.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr Lyons expressed concern over the hold-up, saying:

“There’s only a short three-month window in the summer, we need to get this started immediately”