The Chairperson of a local cancer support centre has described reported delays to treating patients in this region as “quite concerning”

The Journal Investigates has published figures showing St Luke’s and Waterford University hospital are both falling behind on the target of treating 90% of cancer patients within 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent figures covering January to April this year has St Luke’s on just 62% and Waterford at 65%.

Retired GP Dr Bill Cuddihy, Chairperson of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny explains that the local hospital has fallen behind mainly because oncology services that moved to Aut Even during Covid have not yet been moved back.

He says “There needs to be space in St Luke’s, properly staffed with enough beds and enough support staff to provide the treatment in a safe and effective manner”