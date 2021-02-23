Dental system for seeing medical card patients is ‘completely broken’

A Carlow Town dentist says the system for seeing medical card patients is completely broken.

There’s only 45 dentists in Carlow and Kilkenny still seeing medical card holders, down from 60 since 2017, and many are not taking on new patients.

These numbers are also reflected nationwide with dentists saying they can’t afford to look after people on the state scheme.

Caroline Robbins of Kiwi Dental in Carlow is Chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Dental Association.

She’s been telling KCLR News that the outdated contract between dentists and the department of Health needs to be completely overhauled.

Her comments come as the Irish Dental Association yesterday described the dental treatment for medical card holders as being in ‘complete chaos’ – more on that here