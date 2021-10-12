KCLR News
Deputy CMO worried by the increasing hospitalisation with 1,466 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed
402 people are in hospital with the virus, 73 in ICU.
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says he’s worried by the increasing Covid hospitalisations.
The Department of Health has reported 1,466 more cases of Covid-19.
402 people are in hospital with the virus, of whom 73 are being treated in ICU.
Dr Ronan Glynn has expressed concern over the increasing number of people being admitted to hospital with the virus.