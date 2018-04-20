Department of Agriculture calls public meeting over land in Myshall, Co Carlow

A public meeting has been called by the Department of Agriculture over what to do with an area of land in Myshall, Co Carlow.

The land, which is known as ‘The Ranch’, is state-owned land that has been maintained by a Trust under the Agriculture Department.

However, it’s understood the Department is trying to get rid of the trusts of all these areas of land they have around the country and instead opt for a company set up.

Myshall councillor, Charlie Murphy has told KCLR, whatever happens, the community has to be at the heart of it.

The public meeting will take place on Monday.