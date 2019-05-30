Department store with an outlet in Kilkenny recalls wireless charging pad

TK Maxx is recalling a wireless charging pad over concerns it may be a fire hazard. 133 units of the ‘Gentek’ charging pads were sold in Ireland during March and April this year.

The department store says the affected product comes in black and white colour and it may overheat.

It’s outlets in the South East include at Kilkenny’s MacDonagh Junction as well as Wexford, Waterford & Clonmel.

More details here