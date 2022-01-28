Deputy John McGuinness tells Dáil the Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny is “not fit for purpose”

A local TD has told the Dáil that the Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny is simply “not fit for purpose”.

During a robust discussion on youth mental health Deputy John McGuinness and others voiced their concerns over the crisis in CAMHS brought to light by the failings in care uncovered in South Kerry this week.

He said this latest scandal of ‘outrageous proportions’ is a reflection on the system.

And Deputy McGuinness told the house that young people in Carlow, Kilkenny and right around the country are not getting the services or supports that they need:

“In every single CAMHS area, and I can speak for Kilkenny and Carlow, there is a crisis. Young people are not being afforded the services that have been demanded for them”.

He says community and not-for-profit groups are having to step in and fill the breach:

“We have the community groups, the not-for-profits, being funded to step in where the HSE has failed. If it was successful we would not have the likes of Teac Tom filling the gap and providing the services”.

Meanwhile Deputy McGuinness last night said it beggars belief that the secretary general at the Department of Health has jetted off to a Health Expo in Dubai this week.

Robert Watt has been at the centre of controversy over his €81,000 pay rise.