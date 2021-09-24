Derek Chauvin launches appeal against his conviction following trial where expert witness was given by a Kilkenny man

The former Minneapolis police officer jailed for the murder of George Floyd has launched an appeal against his conviction.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced in June to 22-and-a-half years.

He was convicted after a video showed the white former police officer with his knee on the neck of Mr Floyd, a black man, for more than nine minutes while arresting him in May 2020.

Expert witness for the prosecution was given by pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin who’s originally from Freshford in Co Kilkenny.