Derelict buildings and the housing shortage are the main topics of discussion at a public meeting in Carlow on Thursday

A public meeting for those concerned about housing shortages and vacant buildings in towns in Carlow takes place today.

The Green Party is hosting the gathering from 7:30 pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel with Minister Malcolm Noonan due to speak

Chairperson of Carlow Kilkenny Greens Liam O’Brien says all are invited to attend.

“The discussions hopefully will be solution-focused, all the stakeholders have been invited, local government, the business community, civic groups, general public,” said Liam.

“So we want to have a solution-focused discussion on how we can address most of these problems and hopefully yot the mutual benefit of both,” he added.