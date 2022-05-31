Dermatologist warns people to avoid new tanning nasal spray

A consultant dermatologist is warning Irish tanning enthusiasts to avoid a new tanning nasal spray.

The product, which is banned in Ireland, contains the so-called “Barbie drug” Melanotan along with 100 other unspecified ingredients.

Professor Catríona Ryan says the product can lead to kidney failure, blood pressure issues, and melanoma.

She says online promotions by influencers are partly to blame for its popularity:

“My colleagues are seeing even more of this across the country,” said Catríona.

“And unfortunately, and the reason there’s been sort of an exponential use of it lately is influencers on social media talking about how you know, they’ve gotten their great tan from it”.

“So you know, really, really irresponsible pushing of the products”.