Kilkenny County Council’s launched details of 45 homes available under the local authority affordable housing scheme.

They’ve partnered with developers Cairn & Glenveagh Homes Ltd with support from the Department of Housing to offer the properties which are generally targeted at first-time buyers (exceptions apply) who need assistance bridging the gap between their own available funds (including the Help to Buy scheme), the mortgage that they can obtain and the cost of the new home.

Making these homes available for sale at a price lower than the open market value has been facilitated through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) which is a subsidy provided by the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage to Local Authorities as a direct subvention on housing development costs.

Under the Affordable Purchase Scheme, managed by Kilkenny County Council, eligible buyers will be able to purchase their own new home by availing of this shared equity scheme. Under the Scheme, Kilkenny County Council will retain an equity share and successful applicants have the option of buying out this share over time. Equity shares are calculated on an individual basis and are linked to an applicant’s income, their savings and their mortgage capacity.

35 of the three-bedroom homes are at Nyne Park, just off the Callan Road, it’s understood some are ready to go with others to become available on a phased basis before the end of the year.

Standard full market prices for these start at €345,000 for a mid-terrace house (17 houses), €345,000 for a semi-detached house (1 house), €360,000 for an end-terrace house (16 houses) and €365,000 for an end-terrace house (one house – slightly larger than other end-terrace houses).

There’ll also be ten, three-bed homes at Cluain Gasain on the Granges Road.

The portals for both open at midday on the 24th of April and close on the 22nd of May.

The council will also host a number of clinics where those who are interested can meet with the Affordable Housing Team to discuss any queries they may have.

These take place at the Hoban Hotel from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday 11th April, Monday 15th April, Tuesday 16th April and Monday 22nd April while the team will also be available on Thursday April 18th from 2.00pm to 4.30pm at the Council Housing Offices at Johns Green Kilkenny. Booking is essential via email to [email protected]

Brid Hynes is Administrative Officer in the Housing Capital Department at Kilkenny County Council and has been updating KCLR News’ Edwina Grace;