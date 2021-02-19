Devastating but not unexpected says Kilkenny Chamber President of claims Level 5 restrictions could stay until May

Devastating but not unexpected – that’s the reaction of Kilkenny Chamber’s President to the suggestion that Level 5 restrictions may not be lifted until May.

It’d been announced earlier that it’s expected very few restrictions will ease in the short term. (More on that here).

Colin Ahern of Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel heads up Kilkenny Chamber and has been telling KCLR News “It’ll have a huge impact, there are tens of thousands of people that are out of work in Kilkenny and unfortunately Level 5 means that a lot of them can’t go back to work and even anything above Level 3 realistically, Level 3 or above, means a lot can’t go back to work”.

He adds “It is devastating but not unexpected and probably in line in terms of the speed or lack of speed of the vaccine roll-out, things really need to pick up but absolutely on top of everyone’s mind is peoples’ health and safety but ultimately we need to get people in business back to work”.