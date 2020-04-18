Diagnosed cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Carlow and Kilkenny

Six new local cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the latest government figures.

All six are being reported in Kilkenny bringing the total to 179. The number is steady in Carlow on 59 making the total for the two counties 238.

Two frontline workers, Catherine Hickey and Jim Kenny, were sadly laid to rest this week after dying having contracted COVID-19.

St Luke’s Hospital observed two minutes of silence in their memory yesterday.

Earlier on KCLR, Ballyragget neighbour Freddie Farrell described how there was a seven-mile long social-distanced guard of Honour at Jim’s funeral on Thursday.