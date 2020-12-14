Dial the Diaspora on KCLR Live

We go live to Adelaide to chat to Susan Brennan on this morning’s Dial the Diaspora.

The Brennan family are originally from Lisnafunchin, Castlecomer with many of the family still in the local area.

Susan’s dad is one of 11. The family emigrated to Australia in 1969 as Susan’s mother was from Adelaide.

Susan told us the story of how her parents met, while her Mum was hitch hiking around Ireland.

Her Dad picked her up and the pair were married a year later.

