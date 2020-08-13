Did Kilkenny’s ‘Big Bang’ come from the skies?

The big bang theories continue to roll in Kilkenny this morning.

A loud noise was heard after 10pm on Tuesday night by residents across the city centre, some claiming the force of the sound even shook their windows.

No satisfactory explanation has yet been made as to what caused it.

However KCLR News has now learned that what’s been described as a piece of meteorite fell in a garden in the Loughboy area at the same time.

The blackened piece of rock measures about the same size as a ten cent coin.

Relevant authorities are to be contacted to corroborate & log the find.

It’s not yet known if this could have created or added to the mysterious boom.