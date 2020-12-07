Did you notice anything suspicious on these County Kilkenny roads on Friday?

If you were on the Callan Road on Friday evening Gardaí want to hear from you.

In particular if you travelled between Tennypark Cross and Cuffesgrange after 5pm and before 8pm and may have seen persons being dropped off or picked up by a vehicle that may have been parked in a suspicious manner.

The appeal forms part of an investigation into a burglary in the area during which a significant amount of property was taken.

Gardaí are also appealing to anybody who was travelling the Dunningstown Road near Hillcrest earlier that evening when another burglary took place.