Different kind of show for Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre as Council holds its AGM later

Councillors in Kilkenny will make a move from county hall to a far more dramatic setting for their annual meeting this afternoon.

The need for physical distance between members takes them across town to the Watergate Theatre.

A new Cathaoirleach will be appointed for the year ahead with Fianna Fáil Councillor Andrew McGuinness hotly tipped to be taking over the role from his party colleague Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

There’s also the important matter of the budget and the financial challenges the council will face in the year ahead given the current crisis.

Members are also expected to get details of when a new one-way system for Kilkenny city will start given that many businesses on the High Street are now back or set to be back in the coming days and weeks.