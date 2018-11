A number of local farmers look set for a funding boost.

The Disadvantaged Area Scheme is being extended to include a number of townslands across North West Kilkenny including Lisdowney, Foyle South and Ballyring.

The payment works out at about €2,500 per farmer.

Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh’s been telling KCLR News that she doesn’t understand why these spots were left out in the first place.