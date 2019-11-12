Disappearance of Kilkenny woman JoJo to be examined with ‘fresh eyes’

A new investigation is going to look into the disappearance of Kilkenny woman JoJo Dollard.

It’s 24 years since the then-21-year-old from Callan was reported missing after hitching a lift with someone in Moone, Co Kildare.

A remembrance ceremony for JoJo was held over the weekend at the statue to missing people in Kilkenny Castle Park.

Her sister Kathleen Bergin has told The Way it is she’s optimistic a new Garda Serious Crime Review team will progress the case if given the resources.