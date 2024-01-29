Disappointment for Carlow man bidding to represent Ireland in the Eurovision

There was disappointment for the Carlow man who was hoping to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The event takes place in Sweden, in May and Ireland’s selection night formed part of a Late Late Show special on Friday.

Neung Kelly is part of Louis Walsh’s fivesome Next in Line which was hoping to make it to Malmo with track Love Like Us.

However, though hailed for its pop potential, it came in joint second, loosing out to Cork-based Bambi Thug and ‘Doomsday Blue’.