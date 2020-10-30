Discovery of a man’s body in a Tipperary house fire earlier this week still under investigation

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Co. Tipperary earlier this week are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

It’s after emergency services attended a house fire at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary Town at around 5am on Tuesday (27th October).

The body of a man, aged in his thirties, was discovered inside the home and a post mortem has since been carried out. Nobody else was injured and the scene’s been examined.

Gardaí are again asking anybody who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire or who has any information to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.