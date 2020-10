Discovery of a man’s body in a Tipperary house fire earlier this week still under investigation

GardaĆ­ investigating the death of a man in Co. Tipperary earlier this week are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

It’s after emergency services attended a house fire at St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary Town at around 5am on Tuesday (27th October).

The body of a man, aged in his thirties, was discovered inside the home and a post mortem has since been carried out. Nobody else was injured and the scene’s been examined.

GardaĆ­ are again asking anybody who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire or who has any information to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.