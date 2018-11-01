Dispute between ambulance members of Psychiatric Nurses Association and HSE could affect local patients

Local patients may be impacted by a dispute between ambulance members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association and the HSE.

It’s claimed the HSE refuses to engage in negotiations with the trade union’s NASRA branch when representing the interests of ambulance personnel members or to make payroll deductions of union subscriptions for them.

In a statement to KCLR News the HSE says, “PNA / NASRA are not a recognised union nor part of the National Joint Council of Public Service Unions. HSE & NAS can only engage with the recognised unions with negotiation rights. The National Ambulance Service have put in place contingency plans to mitigate the risk of potential disruption to service.”

In protest those members are now going to operate an overtime ban from today.