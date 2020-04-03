Domestic abuse more prevalent during Covid pandemic

Authorities are warning of high levels of domestic abuse during the Coronavirus crisis.

The HSE’s Paul Fallon oversees Mental Health Engagement in the South East. He says that tensions may run high amongst families that are isolating together.

He claims there has already been an influx in domestic call-outs.

Speaking on KCLR Live today, Paul explained that it’s particularly an issue in families with an addict; “Unfortunately if there are addiction issues and people can’t leave their house, things can escalate very easily. A lot of people may feel like they’re trapped.”