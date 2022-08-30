Domestic tourism during Covid19 pandemic down 76% in Kilkenny and 41% in Carlow/Kildare according to new report

Kilkenny’s domestic tourist market appears to have been hardest hit during the Covid pandemic.

A new report from Failte Ireland reportedly shows trips to the county fell by 76% between 2019 and last year.

Visits were down from 387,000 to 93,000 – the biggest reduction in Ireland – and means it fell from 11th most popular to 20th in the country.

Spending too was down from €48million to 16million.

Carlow Kilkenny was down 41% in visits and 26% in spend.

The Irish Times reports that the figures are based on a combination of the household travel survey by the Central Statistics Office and estimates on spending by Fáilte Ireland.

Colin Ahern is General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and says it’s not surprising.

