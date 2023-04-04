Donald Trump’s set to face criminal charges in New York today and travel journalist Eoghan Corry’s been updating Carlow and Kilkenny listeners

Donald Trump’s set become the first former US president to face criminal charges today (Tuesday).

He is due to be arraigned, finger printed and photographed at a courthouse in Manhattan over charges that he paid hush-money to a porn star out of campaign funds in 2016.

Journalist Eoghan Corry has been travelling through the US and speaking to KCLR from there told our KCLR Live that Trump is dividing people but still has plenty of support.

He’s expected to enter a not guilty plea during his unprecedented court appearance in New York.

There are some fears that Trump supporters will protest on the streets or even riot at they did in Washington after losing the last election but Mr Corry says violence isn’t really expected.

Hear his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in full here: