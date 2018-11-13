Door-to-door inspections as Carlow county council clamps down on illegal dumping

Door-to-door inspections start in Carlow this morning as part of the councils efforts to clamp down on illegal waste collection in the county.

New bye-laws have come into effect that require households to prove they are getting rid of their rubbish legally.

From today a team of inspectors will be knocking on doors around the county and the penalty is a €75 fine if you can’t provide them with proof that an authorised collector takes your waste away or a receipt for your local bring centre.

Senior Engineer Brian O’Donovan told KCLR a team of seven are heading out from this morning to a few different housing estates in Carlow.

He says they will be using common sense but will have no option but to issue a fine to people who are refusing to comply with the bye-laws or demonstrate that their waste is being managaged effectively.