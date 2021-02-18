We can be confident St Luke’s DoP is providing safe and dignified care

We can be confident that the Department of Psychiatry at St Luke’s Hospital is now giving safe and dignified care in the clean environment.

That’s according to the Mental health Commission who says compliance is up 43% over the past two years.

2020 inspection reports for the local DOP show 94% compliance.

That’s a 21% improvement from 2019 and 43% on 2018.

The HSE pleaded guilty to several charges at Kilkenny District Court after a 2018 inspection identified a series of critical risks with the MHC initiating legal proceedings.