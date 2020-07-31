“Double down on your efforts to fight Covid-19 this bank holiday weekend” says health officials

Public health officials are pleading with people to double down on their efforts to fight Covid-19 this bank holiday weekend.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it’s “very concerned” at the 85 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

At least 18 of the newest cases are part of an outbreak at a dog food factory in Co Kildare, which has been closed since last Friday.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn is appealing for people to take care this weekend:

“We do know what works and we do know what can make sure we don’t have higher cases in a weeks time, and that’s what every individual does this this weekend”.

He said “Going into a bank holiday weekend, I’m pleading with people to act in the context of a global pandemic and act in the context of 85 cases in Ireland”.