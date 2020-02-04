Dozens of creches in Carlow and Kilkenny prepare to shut in historic day of action

Local Childcare providers are preparing for what’s described as ”an historic” day of protest tomorrow.

About 40% of creches in Carlow, Kilkenny and nationwide are shutting down for the day – over 1,700 in total across the country.

More than 10,000 workers from the sector are planning to march on the Dáil in Dublin.

Manager of the Community Childcare centres in Urlingford and Johnstown Mick Kenny says the numbers involved continue to grow.

He says an online petition they have running is close to 21,500 signatures.

Mick told KCLR news that the hope from those in the sector is that it will bring about the “positive change”.