DPD Ireland officially opens new distribution depot for Kilkenny

DPD Ireland has opened a new distribution depot for Kilkenny.

The 15,000 square-foot premises in the Hebron Industrial Estate is a trebling of the business’s original size, the expansion seen as necessary following an increase in demand for its services during the Covid pandemic.

It expects to facilitate almost one million deliveries in the area this year with a jump over the last two years from sorting 1,600 parcels each day to 2,500 daily.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath was the guest speaker and KCLR News’ Edwina Grace caught up with him after proceedings about the business and other topics:

DPD Ireland, which is part of the DPD Group, invested more than €8million in parcel delivery depots and technology in 2021.

Its CEO Des Travers and Managing Director of DPD Kilkenny MJ McGuinness were among those at today’s event: