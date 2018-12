Carlow and Kilkenny are below the national average for drink and drug driving offences.

Across the country figures are on the rise with 34 thousand drivers caught under the influence of drink or drugs over the last five years.

But the local Garda division was at the lower end of the scale.

Kilkenny-Carlow recorded 1 thousand and 54 alcohol related offences among drivers and 32 drug offences.