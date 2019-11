A man was taken to hospital after a lorry turned over on the main Kilkenny to Callan road last night.

It happened at about 8.45pm on Monday night at Ballymack.

The driver, a man in his 50’s was taken to hospital as a precaution. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact the Gardaí in Callan on 056 7706630.