Driver to appear in court after being arrested locally for drug driving earlier today
Carlow Gardaí made an arrest for drug driving in the early hours of this morning.
It happened when a vehicle turned back from a checkpoint which had been set up by local Gardaí in the area.
The driver was found to be already disqualified from driving with no licence or insurance and also tested positive for opiates and cannabis.
The car was seized and the driver arrested to appear in court.