Drivers urged to beware of icy conditions on Carlow and Kilkenny roads this morning

Road conditions across Carlow & Kilkenny are treacherous again this morning after another freezing night.

A yellow warning for ice remains in place across the country until 11 o’clock.

Despite the Level 5 lockdown the County Council crews are out gritting the primary and secondary routes.

Director of Services in Kilkenny Tim Butler says they are gritting twice a night at the moment but he’s warning that you could still hit an icy patch so take extreme care;

“We would advise people at all times during this type of weather to take cognisance of the prevailing conditions, because you don’t know when you’re going to come around the road and there might have been water spilt from a machine or something like that. So you could hit an icy patch, despite the roads having been treated” he warns.

Tim Butler the council are gritting over 420 kilometres of road across the county, but there are areas they don’t get to;

“There are local roads and smaller minor roads that are not treated at all, so people should really think about their journeys in this type of weather. But certainly we will be fully operational with our winter maintenance. Our offices are manned at all times, we’ll be taking calls during the day, if there are any emergency works required. We have an emergency out of hours call as well, if there are emergencies at night, like say if there’s a tree fallen across a road.”

Meanwhile in Carlow, the roads up to The Nine Stones on Mount Leinster have been closed after more people got stranded up there in the icy conditions yesterday- more on that here.