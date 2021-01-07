24 people, including 12 children, rescued from The Nine Stones after becoming trapped in snow & ice

24 people had to be rescued from the Nine Stones on Mount Leinster again on Thursday – despite warning not to go up there in the snow.

12 children were among the various groups as eight cars had to be helped back down by County Council emergency teams.

Both access roads have now been officially closed by the local authority to prevent others getting trapped in the snow and ice.

They’ll remain closed for the weekend at least.

Meanwhile, Friday night could be the coldest night of the year – It’s been forecasted that temperatures might drop to minus eight -8C in some parts of the country.

A yellow ice warning has come into effect for Thursday night, and will stay in place until 11am Friday morning with further treacherous conditions expected.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it could a colder night in Carlow and Kilkenny than Wednesday night with accumulations of snow and ice and clear skies.