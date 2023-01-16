KCLR News

Drivers warned to take care after lorry loses it’s load near Tullow

The incident happened at Straboe this afternoon with emergency services trying to clear the scene.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle16/01/2023
Image Carlow County Fire & Rescue Services

A lorry has lost it’s load at Straboe, near Tullow in County Carlow on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene with a unit of the local fire brigade attending.

A roadsweeper has had to be called in to help with the clean-up operation.

The road remains open but Gardai are warning drivers to slow down and take extra care in the area.

