KCLR News
Drivers warned to take care after lorry loses it’s load near Tullow
The incident happened at Straboe this afternoon with emergency services trying to clear the scene.
A lorry has lost it’s load at Straboe, near Tullow in County Carlow on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services are at the scene with a unit of the local fire brigade attending.
A roadsweeper has had to be called in to help with the clean-up operation.
The road remains open but Gardai are warning drivers to slow down and take extra care in the area.