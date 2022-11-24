KCLR News
Driving conditions difficult across parts of Carlow and Kilkenny with wind warning in place for neighbouring counties
Driving conditions are poor across the region this morning.
A wind warning issued by Met Eireann doesn’t extend to Carlow or Kilkenny but is impacting neighbouring counties Wexford and Waterford so the effects are being felt locally.
The alert is for strong gusts and is in place until 11 o’clock this morning.
Extra care is needed with some heavy rain in places and a lot of surface water on roads.