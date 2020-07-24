Driving test backlog could see provisional motorists paying higher insurance costs

A local councillor wants the backlog of driving tests in Kilkenny cleared as its causing hardship.

Councillor Martin Brett has the support of his colleagues on the county council after his motion calling on the Minister for Transport to clarify when this will be cleared.

There are 741 people waiting on their driving test since the 9th of July due to the delays caused by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Thousands of provisional licensed drivers around the country will be forced to renew their insurance policies for up to 6 hundred euro more than a fully licensed driver according to Cover In a Click.

Councillor Brett says the delay is causing higher insurance costs for motorists who can’t get their test:

“At the end of the day ordinary people are paying serious costs because they can’t [do their test]. The differential could be anything up to a couple of grand” he told KCLR News. “You have a backlog of numbers, and..if you have three people doing the testing, they’ll only get through eight people a day, which is going to take a serious amount of time to get through. So the all important factor here is to bring enough people on board to actually get rid of the backlog.”