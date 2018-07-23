Drought forces cancellation of one category in Keep Kilkenny Beautiful awards

The dry weather has thrown a spanner in the works for Kilkenny’s Tidy Towns team.

Keep Kilkenny Beautiful say they’ve decided to cancel the Private Gardens category for their annual awards this year because of the unprecedented dry spell.

The ban on using hosepipes has also meant people haven’t been able to get out to water the plants.

Chairman Peter Bluett has told KCLR News it would have been unfair to keep the category in.