Drug debt devastation and more outlined by Gardaí at last night’s meeting with GAA clubs in Carlow

The devastating impact of drug debt on families was laid bare by gardai during a meeting of Carlow GAA clubs in the Talbot Hotel last night.

“Drugs ruin lives” is the main message as a new campaign launched between Carlow GAA and An Garda Siochana.

There were 19 local clubs from across Carlow in attendance in an attempt to put the spotlight on the impact of drugs among GAA players.

Our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was there for KCLR Live and her show carried the following report: