Drugs and cash worth €107,000 seized in Kildare

One person’s due before the courts after €107,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized in Co Kildare.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area, a multi-agency operation was carried out on Wednesday.

It included involvement of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Kildare District Drugs Unit and personnel from the Revenue Customs Service.

The haul uncovered about 5kg of herbal cannabis thought to be worth €100,000 with some Diamorphine valued at €7,000 and €30,000 in cash.

A man aged in his sixties was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 – he’s since been charged and is due to appear before court at a later date.