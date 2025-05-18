The mercury is set to hit 25 degrees today in some parts of the country, but that’s not set to last as we move further into next week.

The warm and sunny weather for the past few weeks has brought the driest Spring in almost 100 years, but there’s a risk of thunderstorms as we move into early next week.

People are being advised to exercise caution if enjoying the sun during the dry spell, ensuring to use an appropriate level of sun protection, and to be mindful of water safety procedures if heading for the beach.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly has said the dry streak may soon end in places.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the weather forecast beyond the middle of next week”, he said, before continuing that “it does look likely that the high pressure that we’ve been enjoying will slip to the South-West of Ireland, and we will see more showery and cooler weather return for the end of the week into the weekend possibly, but a little bit of uncertainty yet.”