Duckett’s Grove in Carlow described as a supernatural hotspot following latest paranormal investigation

Duckett’s Grove is being described as a supernatural hotspot after a paranormal investigation was carried out there again recently.

Locals joined the investigators last Tuesday for an examination of the historic building.

The group from Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland brought along a new device which activated at the side of the building before an image was taken of what appears to be a person in the window.

Richard Morrison of PSII says the photo wasn’t even taken by one of his group; “That was actually a member of the public who joined us that night which makes it even more interesting, it wasn’t actually us that had took the actual photograph, we had the actual device that had activated at that location and because when that device activated the member of the public had taken a picture and that’s what the end result was”.