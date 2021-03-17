Dunmore’s “most famous residents and sons” could be honoured in upcoming new park

Plans for a new park in Dunmore herald an opportunity to honour the area’s “most famous residents”.

Cllr David Fitzgerald raised the idea at this week’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council, which heard an update on the Biodiversity and Recreation Park.

The Fine Gael cllr believes the amenity should include a tribute to local men Jim Gibbons and Willie Duggan.

He says both figures have had a significant impact on Dunmore;

“I’ve raised the possibility of honouring two of Dunmore’s most famous residents and sons- Willie Duggan, the international rugby player, and Jim Gibbons, a former Minister and former TD” he’s shared with KCLR News. “Gibbons is warmly remembered here in Kilkenny as the man who took possession of the Castle from the Marquis of Ormonde in the 1960’s. Both people had huge influence in their respective fields, and I think this park is a great opportunity to remember them.”

Cllr Fitzgerald says the tribute could be anything from a plaque within the park in their memory, to naming the whole project after them- but he wants local people to have a say on it;

“I think that’s a discussion that should take place within the community in Dunmore. What I’d like to see is some sort of consultation process with the people there” he explained. “They have a very good community, and there was a great committee who refurbished the Dunmore Community Hall over the last number of years. So I think this is an opportunity to enter into a proper discussion with those locals, as indeed it’s important with any new project that people are included and feel that their voice is listened to.”