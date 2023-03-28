KCLR NewsNews & Sport

E-bike and expensive equipment stolen in Mullinavat burglary found later has since been found in a nearby County Kilkenny field

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace28/03/2023
Mullinvat Garda Station, Google Maps

An e-bike and some expensive equipment were stolen during a burglary in Mullinavat but then found later.

The items were taken from a garage at a home in Ballygreek last Friday night.

The two angle grinders, two drills and a battery powered bicycle were later found dumped in a neighbouring field.

Kilkenny Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything ususual in the area between 5.30pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday to contact the station in Thomastown.

