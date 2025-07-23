E-coli was detected in two private group water schemes in Kilkenny last year.

A new report published by the EPA identifies the Barna-Kilrush scheme and one at Dunbell among a number across the country where failures were found.

The report also looks at the the quality of private drinking water supplies and points out that water quality is not as good as in public water supplies.

1,700 small private supplies are registered with local authorities, but the Environmental Protection Agency says many more are not included in official records.